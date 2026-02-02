Budget 2026 eases tax burden on foreign investors' brokers
India's Budget 2026 just brought some big changes for stockbrokers, especially those working with foreign investors.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweaked the GST rules to help balance out a recent hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options trading—a move that had rattled the markets.
Proposed amendment in Finance Bill 2026
Now, following a proposed amendment in the Finance Bill 2026, Indian brokers serving foreign portfolio investors can have their services treated as exports—meaning zero GST if they're paid in foreign currency or approved rupees.
This should ease taxes for brokers dealing internationally.
Meanwhile, even though the STT hike briefly sent Sensex and Nifty tumbling, experts think it won't shake up India's growing retail investor scene too much.