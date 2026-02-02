Budget 2026 eases tax burden on foreign investors' brokers

Proposed amendment in Finance Bill 2026

Now, following a proposed amendment in the Finance Bill 2026, Indian brokers serving foreign portfolio investors can have their services treated as exports—meaning zero GST if they're paid in foreign currency or approved rupees.

This should ease taxes for brokers dealing internationally.

Meanwhile, even though the STT hike briefly sent Sensex and Nifty tumbling, experts think it won't shake up India's growing retail investor scene too much.