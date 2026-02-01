Budget 2026: ₹2,000cr set aside for UPI, RuPay payments

UPI processed a mind-blowing 21.7 billion transactions in January 2026 alone—now making up over 85% of India's online payments. Still, many in the industry hoped for much bigger support (think ₹4,500-₹15,000 crore) to keep up with all this growth.

Payment groups ask for higher MDR on UPI, RuPay

Payment groups are asking for a higher Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI and RuPay for large merchants, since they pay way more on credit cards than on these platforms.

Meanwhile, investors seemed happy—Paytm shares rose as much as 5% intraday, and Mobikwik rose by 4% after the announcement.