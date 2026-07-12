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3 IPOs to open next week
SBI Funds Management's IPO is the biggest

3 IPOs to open next week

By Akash Pandey
Jul 12, 2026
04:31 pm
What's the story

The primary market is gearing up for a busy week, with three initial public offerings (IPOs) worth over ₹10,100 crore opening for subscription from July 14. The biggest of the lot is SBI Funds Management's IPO, which will raise ₹9,812.91 crore by offering 17.09 crore equity shares at a price band of ₹545-574 per share. The offer size has been trimmed from ₹11,692.9 crore after a pre-IPO round with 30 investors.

Offer specifics

SBI Funds Management's IPO an offer-for-sale

The IPO of SBI Funds Management, a joint venture between State Bank of India and French asset manager Amundi, is entirely an offer-for-sale. The two promoters will sell 9.95 crore equity shares (4.8851% stake) and 7.14 crore equity shares (3.5082% stake), respectively. Notably, SBI Funds Management won't get any money from the IPO as it is entirely an offer-for-sale with proceeds going to selling shareholders.

Upcoming offerings

Other 2 mainboard IPOs to open on same day

The second mainboard IPO, Gujarat-based textile company Alpine Texworld, will open on July 14. The company is raising ₹126.25 crore through an initial public offering of 1.2 crore equity shares at a price band of ₹100-105 per share. Bengaluru-based precision engineering firm Millworks Technologies will also launch its IPO on the same day as SBI Funds Management and Alpine Texworld's public issues.

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Fund allocation

Millworks Technologies plans to raise ₹160.3 crore

Millworks Technologies plans to raise ₹160.3 crore through an initial share sale of 48.44 lakh equity shares at a price band of ₹315-331 per share. The Bengaluru-based company will use the net proceeds from the IPO for purchasing plant and machinery, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Meanwhile, Laser Power & Infra's ₹742-crore IPO will close on July 13 after being fully subscribed.

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Stock debut

SME IPOs closing on July 13

The SME IPOs of Devson Catalyst and Happy Steels will close on July 13. The IPO of Devson Catalyst, which makes catalysts, adsorbents, and ceramic balls for industrial processes, was subscribed 27.35 times in the first two days of bidding while automotive components maker Happy Steels was subscribed 2.95 times during the same period. All three companies, Laser Power & Infra, Devson Catalyst, and Happy Steels, will list on stock exchanges on July 16 with their shares commanding double-digit premiums.

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