3 IPOs to open next week

Stock debut

SME IPOs closing on July 13

The SME IPOs of Devson Catalyst and Happy Steels will close on July 13. The IPO of Devson Catalyst, which makes catalysts, adsorbents, and ceramic balls for industrial processes, was subscribed 27.35 times in the first two days of bidding while automotive components maker Happy Steels was subscribed 2.95 times during the same period. All three companies, Laser Power & Infra, Devson Catalyst, and Happy Steels, will list on stock exchanges on July 16 with their shares commanding double-digit premiums.