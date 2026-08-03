By 2030 India will add 250+ data centers, 430,000 jobs
Business
Big changes are coming to India's cities by 2030: over 250 new data centers are on the way, and they're expected to create about 430,000 jobs.
That's not just tech roles; most will be supporting jobs too.
Plus, all this growth means a huge demand for new homes, with nearly 195 million square feet of residential space needed across the country.
Data centers spur infrastructure investments
Data centers aren't just about servers: they're becoming a key part of India's infrastructure, driving investments in power, fiber networks, and logistics.
As Square Yards co-founder Vivek Agarwal puts it, these facilities represent the next evolution of that story, shaping how cities grow and opening up fresh digital corridors for both living and working spaces.