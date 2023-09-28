Centre greenlights cable TV infrastructure sharing with broadband service providers

1/4

Business 2 min read

Centre greenlights cable TV infrastructure sharing with broadband service providers

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:59 pm Sep 28, 202304:59 pm

The MSO registration renewal sum is set at Rs. 1 lakh

The Indian government has updated the Cable Television Network Rules-1994, allowing multi-system operators (MSOs) to team up with broadband service providers. This exciting change aims to boost internet access across the nation and make better use of resources. Plus, the updated rules move the registration and renewal process for MSOs online, via the Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offering registrations for a 10-year period.

2/4

Online registration and renewal for MSOs

Under these fresh rules, MSO registrations will be permitted or renewed for a decade, with a processing fee of Rs. 1 lakh for renewal. To keep things running smoothly, applications for registration renewal must be submitted within a time period of seven to two months before the registration's expiry. This online renewal process aligns with the Centre's dedication toward ease of doing business, giving cable operators peace of mind and making the sector more appealing for foreign investment.

3/4

Impact on broadband service providers

The new provision allowing cable operators to join forces with broadband service providers is expected to bring multiple benefits. We can look forward to improved internet access and smarter use of resources thanks to this collaboration. What's more, it will cut down on the need for extra infrastructure for broadband services, leading to cost savings and more efficient operations.

4/4

Previous rules and changes

Before these updates, the Cable Television Networks Rules-1994 only granted fresh MSO registrations. The rules didn't mention the period of validity for MSO registrations or require mandatory online application filing. By including these provisions in the amended rules, the government shows its commitment to digital transformation and enhancing access to high-speed internet throughout the country.