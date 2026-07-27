Caliber Mining shares hit ₹624.40, 47% above IPO price
Business
Caliber Mining is making waves in the stock market: its shares have soared 47% above their IPO price just days after listing.
On Monday, the stock reached 624.40 rupees, and investor excitement was clear: the IPO was oversubscribed by 146.64 times.
Caliber Mining market value 3807.16 cr
The company debuted at 504 rupees on BSE last Friday, instantly gaining 18.86%.
Caliber Mining operates coal mining services across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh (but does not own mines itself).
In just two trading sessions, its market value jumped by over 350 crore rupees, now standing at 3,807.16 crore rupees.