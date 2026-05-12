Why Meta has been sued by a California county

California 's Santa Clara County has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram . The lawsuit accuses Meta of profiting from fraudulent advertisements on its platforms, in violation of California's false advertising and unfair business practices laws. The county is seeking restitution, civil damages, and an injunction against Meta to prevent further unfair business practices.

Revenue claims County claims Meta made $7B annually from 'high-risk' ads The lawsuit cites leaked internal documents to claim that Meta generated as much as $7 billion annually from "high-risk" scam ads. These are ads that clearly appear fraudulent. Instead of cracking down on these deceptive advertisers, the county alleges that Meta tolerated their actions and even set up "guardrails" to block efforts aimed at reducing scams, if they were too costly for the company.

Fraud epidemic Allegations of facilitating fraud on a massive scale The lawsuit alleges that Meta has played a major role in spreading fraud. It claims the company has allowed middlemen to sell accounts for placing ads that were shielded from enforcement. The county also accuses Meta of targeting scam ads at users who had previously clicked on similar fraudulent offerings, further contributing to the problem.

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AI involvement Generative AI systems used to create scam ads The lawsuit says that Meta's generative artificial intelligence systems often help dishonest advertisers create ads for scams. This allegation was made after Reuters testing found evidence of such practices. The county has enlisted three outside law firms to assist with the case against Meta, but will maintain full control over case-related decisions and only pay these firms if they win.

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