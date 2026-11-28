Campus interviews for 2027 batch tougher as AI trims roles
Campus interviews for the 2027 batch are a lot tougher this year. Companies are offering higher salaries but hiring fewer students, thanks to AI automation cutting down junior roles.
Recruiters are looking for judgment, business sense, and ethical decision-making.
IIM Calcutta 35L, Lucknow 32.9L medians
Pay packages have jumped sharply: median offers at IIM Calcutta and Lucknow hit ₹35 lakh and ₹32.9 lakh.
Top trading firms are paying up to ₹1 crore for roles needing skills like machine learning or quantitative analysis.
With attrition rates rising to 18% in 2026, companies want talent that fits their fast-changing needs.