Canada: Air attendants' strike enters 3rd day, over 1,100 flights canceled Business Aug 18, 2025

Air Canada flight attendants are still on strike—even after being told by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to go back to work.

The walkout, which started August 16, 2025, has already canceled over 1,100 flights and thrown Air Canada's 2025 financial plans into chaos.

The union behind the strike represents about 10,000 attendants and says they want better pay and fair compensation for extra duties like boarding and deplaning.