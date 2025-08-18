Canada: Air attendants' strike enters 3rd day, over 1,100 flights canceled
Air Canada flight attendants are still on strike—even after being told by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to go back to work.
The walkout, which started August 16, 2025, has already canceled over 1,100 flights and thrown Air Canada's 2025 financial plans into chaos.
The union behind the strike represents about 10,000 attendants and says they want better pay and fair compensation for extra duties like boarding and deplaning.
Air Canada CEO warns of long recovery
With so many flights canceled, travelers are scrambling to rebook or get updates—Air Canada is even telling people not to travel unless they have a confirmed booking on another airline.
CEO Michael Rousseau said it could take a week or more for things to get back to normal once staff return.
Union leaders refuse to back down
Picket lines at Toronto's Pearson Airport have only grown as union leaders refuse to back down—even with pressure from CIRB and the federal government.
Officials from CUPE say they're willing to risk jail time rather than end the strike right now.
Meanwhile, regional Air Canada Express flights (run by other companies) aren't affected.