India-Canada trade deal negotiations might be done by 2026-end
What's the story
India and Canada are in the final stages of negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with hopes to conclude it by the end of this year. The fourth round of talks is currently underway, during which two chapters have already been finalized. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal confirmed that discussions are progressing on all remaining chapters of the proposed agreement.
Negotiation
Canadian team in India for 'intense week' of negotiations
The fourth round of negotiations is expected to be an "intense week," according to Agarwal.
He said a large negotiating team from Canada, comprising 48 officials, is currently in India for these talks.
The teams are working on all the chapters under discussion and are hoping for significant progress given the tight timeline for concluding this agreement.
Trade targets
CEPA talks have gained momentum since March 2025
The CEPA negotiations have gained momentum since the Terms of Reference were signed in March 2025.
The first round was held virtually in March 2026, followed by a second round that concluded on May 8.
Technical negotiations took place in Ottawa from May 25 to 29 during Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit.
Trade dynamics
Bilateral trade between Canada and India in 2025
In 2025, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and India was $10.9 billion, with Canadian exports to India at $3.9 billion and imports from India at $7 billion.
While Canadian exports to India fell by 26.5% from 2024 due to lower shipments of metal ores, non-metallic minerals, forestry products, farm and food products as well as energy; imports from India rose by an impressive 18.9%.