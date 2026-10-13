Canada sends nearly 300 to India pushing for CEPA deal
Business
Canada is sending nearly 300 people to India, its largest trade delegation in more than 30 years.
Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said the group will look for new partnerships in everything from clean energy and technology to food and forestry, all while pushing for a major trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), between the two countries.
Canada targets $70B India trade
This trip is part of Canada's plan to boost business with India and more than double their trade to $70 billion by 2030.
Both countries are hoping a new agreement will open up more markets and spark collaboration, especially around energy and critical minerals, areas Sidhu says have huge potential for both sides.