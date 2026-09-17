Canada's Maninder Sidhu visiting India Sept 18-19 to advance CEPA
Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is set to visit India on September 18-19 to push forward a major trade deal called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The goal? To wrap up negotiations by December 2026 and open up more opportunities for both countries, with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney having set a deadline for the end of the year to conclude those talks.
Sidhu meeting Piyush Goyal on CEPA
Sidhu will meet with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to speed up the deal and strengthen business ties.
After India, he will join ASEAN trade talks in Manila and plans to bring a big Canadian business group to India in October.
Plus, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Canada in December for the signing ceremony, showing just how important this agreement is for both sides.