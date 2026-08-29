These financial institutions are opposing Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25cr repayment plan
What's the story
Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, and LIC Housing Finance are challenging an National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25 crore repayment plan. The move has intensified the legal battle over settling claims related to his personal guarantees. The lenders collectively hold an 8.45% voting share in Chandra's insolvency proceedings and oppose his repayment plan.
Appeal plans
Canara Bank and Union Bank of India's actions
Canara Bank, which holds a 1.60% voting share, has announced its intention to appeal the NCLT order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
The bank also sought a forensic audit but was unable to do so due to its minority voting share.
Similarly, Union Bank of India has also rejected the plan and will challenge the NCLT order before the NCLAT.
Collective challenge
LIC Housing Finance's stance
LIC Housing Finance has also announced its intention to appeal against the NCLT order, along with other public financial institutions.
The lenders have claimed that the plan was approved because other financial creditors holding an 80.81% voting share supported it.
On August 25, the NCLT had approved Chandra's repayment plan under which ₹6.25 crore is to be paid to creditors and ₹25 lakh toward insolvency-process costs, against admitted claims of around ₹22,006.57 crore.
Clarification
Chandra clarifies the ₹22,000cr claims
In a public statement on Thursday, Chandra clarified that the ₹22,000 crore figure isn't money borrowed personally by him but claims arising from guarantees he provided for corporate borrowings.
He further claimed that the claims of lenders opposing the repayment plan are around ₹3,992 crore and not ₹22,000 crore.
The Essel Group chairman also reiterated his commitment to settling outstanding obligations.