Cards Against Humanity settles with SpaceX out of court
Business
Cards Against Humanity (CAH) took SpaceX to court last year, claiming the rocket company trespassed and damaged their South Texas land—originally bought in 2017 through crowdfunding to protest the border wall.
CAH said SpaceX stored construction materials and debris on their property without asking, right next to Starbase.
Settlement will go toward restoring the area
Just before a jury trial was set for November 2025, both sides privately settled.
While nobody's sharing how much money changed hands, SpaceX has cleared all its stuff from the land.
CAH says most of the settlement will go toward restoring the area—and as a fun thank you, donors are getting exclusive Elon Musk-themed cards instead of cash.
The legal battle is over, and CAH is moving forward with fixing up the site.