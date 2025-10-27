US tariffs on Indian shrimp: Exports projected to fall 75%

Story behind the numbers

These tariffs are set to cut India's shrimp export earnings by up to 15% this year, and workers in major seafood hubs are already feeling it with fewer jobs and lower wages.

Exporters are now eyeing new markets like Europe, Australia, and China, but breaking in won't be easy or quick.

For anyone interested in how global trade shifts can impact real people—and dinner plates around the world—this story is worth a look.