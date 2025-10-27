Next Article
US tariffs on Indian shrimp: Exports projected to fall 75%
Business
India's shrimp exports to the US are projected to fall by 75% in September 2025 after the US introduced steep new tariffs—almost 60%—at the end of August.
Since the US is India's top buyer for frozen shrimp, this sudden move has shaken up the industry and left exporters scrambling.
Story behind the numbers
These tariffs are set to cut India's shrimp export earnings by up to 15% this year, and workers in major seafood hubs are already feeling it with fewer jobs and lower wages.
Exporters are now eyeing new markets like Europe, Australia, and China, but breaking in won't be easy or quick.
For anyone interested in how global trade shifts can impact real people—and dinner plates around the world—this story is worth a look.