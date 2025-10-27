Next Article
Maharashtra bets big on maritime sector with ₹56,000cr investment
Maharashtra just signed 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹56,000 crore to boost its ports, shipyards, and water transport.
The state wants to use its 700-km coastline to integrate with global supply chains and become India's next maritime powerhouse.
Adani, JSW lead the charge
Adani Group is expanding Dighi Port and building a new industrial zone. JSW Group is committed to upgrades at Jaigad Port.
There's also a new water taxi planned between Navi Mumbai airport and South Mumbai, plus a marina for water sports.
These moves align with India's Maritime Week goals
These moves line up with the central government's push for ₹10 lakh crore in maritime investment during India Maritime Week 2025.
The focus: greener ports, better logistics, more jobs—and helping India climb higher in global shipping.