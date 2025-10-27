Next Article
Colab Platforms hits upper circuit for 89th consecutive day
Business
Colab Platforms just hit the upper circuit for the 89th day in a row, with shares now at ₹174.
Even with market ups and downs, the company's stock has been a huge wealth creator and is catching the eye of lots of new investors.
Colab Semiconductor to boost business
Colab isn't just about tech buzzwords—they're jumping into India's fast-growing semiconductor scene with their new subsidiary, Colab Semiconductor Private Limited.
On top of that, their Q1 FY26 profit after tax shot up by 167% year-on-year to ₹120.25 lakh, which has attracted increased interest from retail investors.