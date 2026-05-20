CCI approves $1.2 billion investment in Mumbai based Neysa Networks

Neysa becomes unicorn, plans 20,000 GPUs

With this fresh capital, Neysa's valuation has crossed $1 billion, officially making it a unicorn. The company plans to use the funds to roll out over 20,000 GPUs nationwide, aiming to make advanced AI tools more accessible for startups, enterprises, and public organizations across India.

Also worth noting: CCI greenlit another deal involving Cube Highways Trust picking up four highway assets, showing the regulator is keeping a close eye on big moves in the business world.