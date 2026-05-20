CCI approves $1.2 billion investment in Mumbai based Neysa Networks
Big news for India's tech scene: the Competition Commission of India (CCI) just approved a major investment in Neysa Networks, an AI cloud company based in Mumbai.
Blackstone-backed funds and co-investors, this funding round brings in $1.2 billion, one-half from equity and one-half from planned debt financing.
Neysa becomes unicorn, plans 20,000 GPUs
With this fresh capital, Neysa's valuation has crossed $1 billion, officially making it a unicorn. The company plans to use the funds to roll out over 20,000 GPUs nationwide, aiming to make advanced AI tools more accessible for startups, enterprises, and public organizations across India.
Also worth noting: CCI greenlit another deal involving Cube Highways Trust picking up four highway assets, showing the regulator is keeping a close eye on big moves in the business world.