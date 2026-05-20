CCI clears partial stake acquisition for Restaurant Brands Asia

New RBA team named, CCI monitoring

The new team includes Lenexis Foodworks (the folks behind Chinese WOK and The Momo Co.), Inspira Foodworks, Aayush Agrawal Trust, Inspira Agro Trading LLC, and Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal (AMA).

With CCI watching to keep things fair for everyone, this move could mean fresh ideas—and maybe even more Burger Kings popping up near you.