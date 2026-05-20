CCI clears partial stake acquisition for Restaurant Brands Asia
Business
Burger King's national master franchisee in India, Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA), just got the go-ahead from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for a partial stake acquisition.
The deal, led by Lenexis Foodworks, covers everything from buying shares to open offers (basically, it's a big shake-up behind the scenes for who helps run your local BK).
New RBA team named, CCI monitoring
The new team includes Lenexis Foodworks (the folks behind Chinese WOK and The Momo Co.), Inspira Foodworks, Aayush Agrawal Trust, Inspira Agro Trading LLC, and Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal (AMA).
With CCI watching to keep things fair for everyone, this move could mean fresh ideas—and maybe even more Burger Kings popping up near you.