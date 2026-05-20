CCI pledges to curb tech giants' dominance in digital market
Business
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has pledged to stop tech giants from unfairly dominating the digital market.
Announced at its annual event, this move aims to make sure everyone gets a fair shot while still encouraging new ideas and growth.
Sweta Kakkad flags AI pricing challenge
CCI member Sweta Kakkad put it simply: they're trying to avoid rules that stifle innovation but also don't want a winner-takes-all situation.
The rise of AI in pricing and online platforms is a big challenge, and CCI says it's focused on keeping things fair for all players in India's digital world.