Next Article
CEAT reports 53% jump in quarterly profit
Business
CEAT just posted a big win for the quarter ending September 2025, with profits up 53% to ₹185 crore and revenue climbing 14% to ₹3,772 crore.
The boost came from strong demand in both the replacement and OEM segments.
CEAT hits 13.5% EBITDA margin
CEAT's operational efficiency is on the rise, hitting a 13.5% EBITDA margin this quarter.
Even after taking on extra debt to buy Camso and paying out dividends, they managed steady growth—revenue was up nearly 7% from the previous quarter.
CEAT expects demand to keep rising
With Camso now fully part of CEAT and a recent GST cut making tires cheaper, the company expects demand to keep rising.
Managing Director Arnab Banerjee says they're looking forward to double-digit growth in the second half of the year, thanks to strong momentum and a friendlier market.