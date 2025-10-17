CEAT reports 53% jump in quarterly profit

CEAT's operational efficiency is on the rise, hitting a 13.5% EBITDA margin this quarter. Even after taking on extra debt to buy Camso and paying out dividends, they managed steady growth—revenue was up nearly 7% from the previous quarter.

CEAT expects demand to keep rising

With Camso now fully part of CEAT and a recent GST cut making tires cheaper, the company expects demand to keep rising.

Managing Director Arnab Banerjee says they're looking forward to double-digit growth in the second half of the year, thanks to strong momentum and a friendlier market.