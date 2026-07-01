Centre launches EPF Scheme 2026 to simplify provident fund management
The Centre just rolled out the EPF Scheme 2026, replacing the old rules and aiming to make managing your provident fund a lot smoother.
The basics stay the same, both you and your employer still put in 12% each, but only up to a certain wage limit.
Everything's more digital now, so expect less paperwork and easier processes.
Voluntary EPF top-ups, digital linking required
If you earn above the wage ceiling, you can now add extra money voluntarily (and your employer might match it).
Need to withdraw for things like illness or education? That's simpler too, but you'll need to keep a minimum balance and have your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account linked digitally.
On the employer side, there are tighter rules for filings and contractor checks. Plus, new programs like AMNESTY 2026 aim to clean up old compliance messes, so overall, it's about making social security more accessible and efficient for everyone.