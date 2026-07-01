Centre launches EPF Scheme 2026 to simplify provident fund management

Voluntary EPF top-ups, digital linking required

If you earn above the wage ceiling, you can now add extra money voluntarily (and your employer might match it).

Need to withdraw for things like illness or education? That's simpler too, but you'll need to keep a minimum balance and have your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account linked digitally.

On the employer side, there are tighter rules for filings and contractor checks. Plus, new programs like AMNESTY 2026 aim to clean up old compliance messes, so overall, it's about making social security more accessible and efficient for everyone.