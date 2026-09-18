Centre to oversee UPI MDR charges daily from October 15

Under the new framework, a 0.4% MDR will be levied on certain person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15.

The charge will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above. However, consumers won't have to pay this fee.

Person-to-person (P2P) transfers will continue to remain free regardless of transaction value.

P2M transactions up to ₹2,000, which account for over 95% of P2M volume, will also continue to attract zero MDR under the new rules.