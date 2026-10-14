CETA deal to boost UK and India trade by £25.5bn
Business
Big news for U.K.-India business: a new trade agreement called CETA is set to boost trade between the two countries by £25.5 billion each year.
Speaking with the media at the CETA Marketplace event in Mumbai, the deal aims to make it easier for businesses on both sides to connect, cut through red tape, and work together more efficiently.
UK brings 200 businesses to India
The CETA Marketplace event brought together UK and Indian companies to start building partnerships.
UK Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia Jaya Choraria said, "We're exploring a range of opportunities across green energy."
Plus, the UK has already brought around 200 UK businesses to India as part of the agreement's launch, opening up new opportunities in fields like A.I. and medical devices.