Another high-profile departure at Zomato as global finance head quits

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:56 pm Dec 17, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Hemal Jain, the Global Head of Finance at Zomato and CFO of Hyperpure, has resigned from the company. She will officially leave her position on January 31, 2025. This marks the third high-profile departure from Zomato in recent months. To recall, Chief People Officer and co-founder Akriti Chopra left the company in September. This was followed by independent director Gunjan Soni's resignation in October.

Role

Jain played key role in Zomato's IPO

During her time at Zomato, Jain was instrumental in the company's July 2021 initial public offering (IPO). Jain's decision to step down comes after a six-year-long stint with the food delivery giant and is aimed at "exploring other opportunities," Zomato announced to stock exchanges. Jain's resignation follows a ₹803 crore demand notice from Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, which Zomato intends to challenge.

Career journey

Jain thanked Zomato in her resignation letter

Before joining Zomato in 2018, Jain had a long career at Hindustan Unilever, where she spent more than a decade. In her resignation letter, she thanked Zomato for her time there, saying, "I have had the privilege of being part of the Zomato journey and its dynamic team over the past six years. However, after much reflection, I have taken this tough decision to move on and explore a different path."