Chana moong tur matar dal prices jump up to 11%

In Delhi, chana prices shot up 11% in a month ex-Delhi and matar is now 47% higher than last year.

Droughts in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra (thanks to El Nino) have made things worse.

On top of that, fewer yellow pea imports from Russia due to conflict are squeezing supplies even more.

As IPGA Secretary Satish Upadhyay puts it, these global and local issues are making it tough to keep pulse prices in check, even as other food costs are being managed.