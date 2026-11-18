ICICI fraud case: Chanda Kochhar gets relief from Bombay HC
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has quashed the sanction given by ICICI Bank to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for prosecuting its former CEO Chanda Kochhar. The order was passed by Justice Milind Jadhav on a petition filed by Kochhar challenging the sanction. The case is related to alleged irregularities in loans sanctioned by ICICI Bank to Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group between 2009 and 2012.
Legal challenge
Kochhar's arguments in court
Kochhar, represented by senior advocate Amit Desai, argued that the sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was contradictory to ICICI Bank's earlier position.
She contended that the bank had previously maintained it did not suffer any loss from loans sanctioned between June 2009 and October 2011, and that these loans were in line with policies at the time.
Probe details
CBI probe into Kochhars
The CBI started investigating the Kochhars in January 2018 after reports surfaced that Dhoot had transferred money to a company allegedly set up by him with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives.
This happened six months after Videocon received a ₹3,250 crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.
The agency alleged irregularities in six high-value loans worth around ₹1,575 crore sanctioned to five Videocon Group companies between June 2009 and October 2011.
Accusations
Allegations of misappropriation
The CBI alleged that the loans were sanctioned in violation of the sanctioning committee's rules and policies.
It claimed these loans were later classified as non-performing assets, causing wrongful loss to ICICI Bank and wrongful gain to borrowers and accused.
The agency estimated the total misappropriation at ₹1,730 crore as of April 26, 2012.