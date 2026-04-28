Chandrababu Naidu announces Google Cloud AI hub for Visakhapatnam
Big tech news for Visakhapatnam! Google Cloud is opening a major AI hub in the city in September 2028.
Announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu after laying the foundation stone for a $15 billion data center project, this move is set to bring new jobs and help transform north Andhra into a buzzing employment zone.
Ashwin Vaishnaw urges local server manufacturing
Naidu also shared plans to boost partnerships with Google, hoping to make Visakhapatnam a top spot for energy, IT, and manufacturing.
Union Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw encouraged Google to build servers locally, pointing out that India already has two semiconductor plants up and running.
It's all part of the country's bigger push toward leading in semiconductors, quantum tech, and AI, so if you're into tech, keep an eye on Visakhapatnam!