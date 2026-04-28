Chandrababu Naidu announces Google Cloud AI hub for Visakhapatnam

Ashwin Vaishnaw urges local server manufacturing

Naidu also shared plans to boost partnerships with Google, hoping to make Visakhapatnam a top spot for energy, IT, and manufacturing.

Union Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw encouraged Google to build servers locally, pointing out that India already has two semiconductor plants up and running.

It's all part of the country's bigger push toward leading in semiconductors, quantum tech, and AI, so if you're into tech, keep an eye on Visakhapatnam!