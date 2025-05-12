The missed call service enables EPFO members with an activated UAN to check their PF details by calling 9966044425 from their registered mobile number.

The call will disconnect automatically after two rings, and the member will get an SMS detailing their PF balance and last contribution.

To avail this service, members must ensure their mobile number is linked to their UAN and one of the following KYC details is updated: bank account number, Aadhaar, or PAN.