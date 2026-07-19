Chhattisgarh attracts investments worth ₹8L crore in 18 months
What's the story
Chhattisgarh has emerged as the top state on key parameters in the CRISIL-NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026. The state has attracted investment proposals worth nearly ₹8 lakh crore in the last 18 months. It topped key parameters like regulatory ease and institutional environment, and ranked second in environmental resilience among 17 major states.
Sectoral diversity
Investment proposals in diverse sectors
The impressive investment proposals in Chhattisgarh come from a range of sectors, including semiconductors, AI data centers, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and agro-processing.
The state's overall score was 47.5 and it ranked ninth among major states in the overall rankings.
However, it outperformed several industrially developed states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu on investor-centric indicators.
Policy impact
Transparent governance, administrative reforms behind top ranking: CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credited the state's top ranking to his government's transparent governance, investor-friendly policies, and administrative reforms.
He said their aim is not just to attract investments but also to lay a strong foundation for job creation, industrial growth, and inclusive economic development.
"Reforms undertaken through the Industrial Development Policy...are now receiving national recognition," he added.
Performance metrics
Regulatory ease and institutional environment
Chhattisgarh scored 8.4 out of 12 in the regulatory ease category of IFI 2026, the highest among major states.
The score is based on factors like time taken for various approvals, effectiveness of commercial courts, and ease of business closure.
The state also topped the institutional environment category with a score of 4.5 out of six marks, reflecting governance quality and policy stability among other things.
Sustainability efforts
Environmental resilience and resource availability
In terms of environmental resilience, Chhattisgarh ranked second with a score of 4 out of 5, just behind Tamil Nadu.
This indicates the state's preparedness to deal with natural disasters and its reliability for long-term industrial investments.
The state also ranked third among major states in resource availability and is India's second-largest producer of coal and lignite.
Economic indicators
Other key indicators for Chhattisgarh's success
Chhattisgarh scored 5.4 out of seven in financial health, with the industrial sector contributing 52.8% to the state's Gross Value Added (GVA).
This places it among India's most industrialized state economies.
The state also boasts reliable power supply at competitive tariffs and a high women's workforce participation rate of 58.1%, about 41% higher than the average for major states.