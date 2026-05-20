China bans NVIDIA RTX 5090D V2 after Trump's Beijing visit
China just banned NVIDIA's RTX 5090D V2 graphics card, aiming to cut back on US tech in its market.
The move came right after US President Trump visited Beijing and met with President Xi.
The RTX 5090D V2 was a toned-down version of NVIDIA's top GPU, mainly intended for Chinese gamers and digital creators, and also used in AI development because of its Blackwell architecture.
Alibaba launches Zhenwu M890 chip
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang even joined Trump's business delegation on the trip, but that didn't stop the ban.
While the US allows some exports, China is still blocking high-end NVIDIA chips like the H200.
Earlier today, Alibaba launched its new Zhenwu M890 AI chip, three times faster than before, and the Zhenwu series has already shipped over 560,000 units.
It's all part of China's push to grow its own chip industry and compete with US tech.