China bans NVIDIA RTX 5090D V2 after Trump's Beijing visit

Alibaba launches Zhenwu M890 chip

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang even joined Trump's business delegation on the trip, but that didn't stop the ban.

While the US allows some exports, China is still blocking high-end NVIDIA chips like the H200.

Earlier today, Alibaba launched its new Zhenwu M890 AI chip, three times faster than before, and the Zhenwu series has already shipped over 560,000 units.

It's all part of China's push to grow its own chip industry and compete with US tech.