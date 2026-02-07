China continues gold buying streak for 15th consecutive month

Gold reserves worth $369.58 billion

Thanks to this ongoing spree, China's gold reserves are now worth $369.58 billion—a big jump from $319.45 billion just a month before.

Their total gold stockpile stood at 74.19 million fine troy ounces at the end of January, up slightly from 74.15 million the month before.

Even though overall gold use in China dipped slightly in 2025, demand for bars and coins actually soared by over a third, making up more than half of what people are buying.

With markets feeling shaky, it looks like many in China are turning to gold as their go-to safe bet.