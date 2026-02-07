China continues gold buying streak for 15th consecutive month
China's central bank isn't slowing down on gold—January 2026 marks its 15th straight month of buying.
Their stash just ticked up again, now holding 74.19 million fine troy ounces (up from December).
It's a clear sign they're serious about stacking up their reserves.
Gold reserves worth $369.58 billion
Thanks to this ongoing spree, China's gold reserves are now worth $369.58 billion—a big jump from $319.45 billion just a month before.
Their total gold stockpile stood at 74.19 million fine troy ounces at the end of January, up slightly from 74.15 million the month before.
Even though overall gold use in China dipped slightly in 2025, demand for bars and coins actually soared by over a third, making up more than half of what people are buying.
With markets feeling shaky, it looks like many in China are turning to gold as their go-to safe bet.