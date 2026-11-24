China keeps gallium germanium antimony exports open to US.
China is keeping its exports of key minerals, like gallium, germanium, and antimony, open to the US for now, just days before a big deadline.
This move comes as the US ramps up chip restrictions on China and signals that Beijing is still open to cooperation despite ongoing tech tensions.
China Southern orders 50 Boeing jets
A China Southern Airlines subsidiary agreed to buy 50 Boeing Co. 737-8 jets, the biggest from a Chinese airline since 2017, which hints at efforts to keep business ties steady.
At the same time, China's Commerce Ministry has warned it might hit back if new US rules hurt Chinese interests, showing they are playing it patient but keeping their options open.