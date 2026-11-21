China moves to tighten measurement and billing of AI tokens
China is looking to tighten up how AI tokens (think the bits of text, audio, or video that smart models use) are measured and billed.
This comes as token factories are emerging, churning out these digital building blocks.
The goal? To improve standards and work to prevent low-quality duplication as the AI industry grows fast.
China's data regulator will lead standards
China's National Data Administration will take the lead here, making sure AI tokens are high quality and not just endless copies of low-value stuff.
Director Liu Liehong says these tokens are powering new ways to deliver intelligent services, so better standards will help China compete globally, even as US tech still leads in raw computing power.