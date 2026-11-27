China stocks rally as State Council promises market support
China's stock market just had a big comeback, thanks to a midday statement from the State Council promising more support.
The news sent the CSI 300 Index up over 3%, while the chip-heavy Star 50 Index jumped an impressive 12%, its best day since October 2024.
The State Council reaffirmed its support for the market, with the so-called national team helping steady things, giving investors a much-needed confidence boost.
China to inject funds, urge payouts
The government plans to pump long-term funds into stocks and encourage listed companies to step up dividend payouts and share buybacks.
Even with Friday's rally, though, the CSI 300 is still down 13% for the year, so these moves are really about stopping further losses in a tough economy.
Tech stocks especially felt the love: Cambricon Technologies and Zhongji Innolight both soared over 13%, despite recent challenges from US chip restrictions.