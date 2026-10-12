China's CXMT moves drag NVIDIA Micron SK Hynix shares
NVIDIA, Micron, and SK Hynix shares just took a hit, dropping up to 5%, after China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) made some big technology moves.
Investors are clearly watching CXMT closely, with NVIDIA's stock slipping 2%, amid broader chip-stock weakness that dragged the Nasdaq Composite down 0.46%.
CXMT mass-produces G5, unveils '4F squared'
CXMT has announced significant progress in its new "4F squared" memory-cell design, which packs more memory into less space using advanced transistor technology.
It is already mass-producing its fifth-generation DRAM manufacturing platform, known as G5, had entered mass production and plans to launch a new server memory product by the end of 2026, all part of its push to compete with big names like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron on the global stage.