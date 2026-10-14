China's September exports likely to grow 25.5% on AI demand

Earlier this year, China's exports and imports each grew at their fastest pace in five years as tensions with the US stabilized.

Imports also grew, though not as fast as before, and the US and China agreed to roll back tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods from each country and announced plans to extend a broader trade truce by two months to January.

Meanwhile, China agreed to halve its hybrid car exports to the European Union, showing it's adapting its trade approach while keeping an eye on international partnerships.