China's September exports surge 36.3%, on course for $1T
China's exports shot up 36.3% in September 2026, reaching $447.18 billion, thanks mostly to huge global demand for technology products.
Imports grew too, but China still ended up with a massive $133.53 billion trade surplus for the month, putting it on course to exceed $1 trillion for a second consecutive year if momentum holds.
China top partner, India's $112.16B deficit
With China now firmly India's top trading partner, the impact is big: two-way trade hit $151.1 billion in 2025-26.
While India managed to boost its own exports to China by 36.62%, imports from China increased 16%, widening India's trade deficit to $112.16 billion.
India buys machinery, electronic goods, computer equipment, integrated circuits, telecom components and lithium-ion batteries, among other products, which help local industries but also make them more dependent on Chinese suppliers and ramp up competition for Indian manufacturers.