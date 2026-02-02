China's tech titans are giving away $600 million in digital red envelopes

Tencent kicked things off with its Yuanbao app, offering up to 10,000 yuan per winner. Baidu offered a 500 million yuan pool. Alibaba joined on February 6 via its Qwen app, handing out a huge 3 billion yuan. ByteDance secured an exclusive AI cloud partnership with CCTV's Spring Festival Gala.

Expect new AI models to drop during this festival season

Beyond cash giveaways, some of these companies are also dropping new AI models.

Alibaba says its Qwen3-Max-Thinking beats Google's latest at reasoning; Baidu launched its own model in January; DeepSeek released a low-cost model last year and made its system's inner workings public.

Bottom line: China's tech giants are going all-in on both rewards and innovation to win over users this festival season.