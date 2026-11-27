Near Xi-Trump summit venue, Chinese bazaar selling NVIDIA chips: Report
What's the story
A bustling electronics market in Shenzhen, China, is reportedly selling some of the United States's most restricted AI chips. This Huaqiangbei market is not far from the state villa, where US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. The Washington Post reported that vendors at the market are selling NVIDIA's advanced Blackwell B300 chips, which are banned from export to China by US authorities.
Price hike
Price quotes for servers with Blackwell chips
During a recent visit to the market, vendors quoted prices between $3 million and $3.4 million for servers with Blackwell B300 chips.
For a server containing eight Blackwell B300 chips, they asked $3 million.
Brookings Institution fellow Kyle Chan told the Post that a similar server would cost about $500,000 to $600,000 in the US.
These chips have been restricted since 2024.
Post
Chips sold to Russians and Iranians
According to the newspaper, vendors claim their stock is stored in warehouses in Hong Kong or elsewhere, and that customers are not limited to Chinese citizens.
One vendor told the Post, "We plan to ship it to Hong Kong, with subsequent delivery directly to Russia or any other country by agreement."
Others claimed they also sold to Russians and Iranians.
Market dynamics
Chinese research institutes procuring restricted chips
The price increase comes amid tighter US export controls and heightened scrutiny of NVIDIA after CEO Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.
The Huaqiangbei market, where these chips are sold, is a hub for startups and foreign buyers.
Vendors said they don't discriminate based on customers' countries as long as payment is made.
Reportedly, Chinese research institutes and universities have also been procuring export-restricted NVIDIA chips through 2025 and 2026.
Diplomatic dispute
Unclear if the chips on offer were genuine
It is unclear if the chips on offer were genuine.
However, a report by CBS News said Nvidia was selling its most cutting-edge chips to at least two companies that are US-based but are actually controlled by Chinese-owned firms.
According to its investigation, one of the chip giant's "preferred partners" is a California company owned by a Chinese entity, whose CEO graduated from a Chinese military university.
Another California company changed its name after its Chinese-owned parent company was blacklisted.
NVIDIA
Nvidia had $20 billion in sales to China last year
Nvidia recorded about $20 billion in sales to China last year.
Without a special license, the company can sell graphics cards for desktop computers as well as server chips with lower processing capacity in China.
What is not permitted, however, is the sale of Nvidia's most technologically advanced chips.
But recent reports suggest that some of the highest-end chips, known as Blackwells, have made their way into Chinese hands.