Chinese firms may join Semicon India 2026 as trade delegates
Chinese firms are looking to join Semicon India 2026 as trade delegates, marking a possible first-ever participation in India's major chip industry summit.
The event runs in Delhi from September 17-19, focusing on everything from chip design to manufacturing.
While these companies won't be setting up flashy booths, their presence signals growing cross-border interest in India's tech scene.
Electronics boom fuels semiconductor imports
With Indian electronics and mobile manufacturing booming, the country's need for semiconductors has shot up, outpacing what local factories can supply.
This means more imports, especially from China.
As one official put it, "There are many Chinese firms that expect a substantial increase in short-to-medium-term sales opportunities in India, as the electronic component and mobile phone manufacturing quickly expands here."
The summit also follows the BRICS summit in Delhi, with President Xi Jinping expected to visit for the first time in seven years, a sign that India is keeping its doors open to international business and collaboration.