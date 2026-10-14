Chinese stocks hit lowest since August 2025 amid AI selloff
Business
Chinese stocks ended at their lowest point since August 2025, mostly because investors dumped AI supply chain shares.
The CSI 300 index fell 1.4%, while the Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also slipped.
This all happened as new data showed producer prices were up, but consumer inflation was still pretty weak.
Chinese energy climbs amid tech slump
While most sectors struggled, energy stocks actually climbed nearly 2% thanks to rising oil prices and concerns about Saudi supply.
Meanwhile, tech had a rough day: major indexes for 5G Communication and tech-focused STAR50 Index dropped hard, and big names like Zhongji Innolight lost 5.7%.
HSBC also cut its outlook for Chinese markets through 2026, though value stocks have been holding up better than growth shares lately.