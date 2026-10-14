Chinese stocks hit lowest since August 2025 amid AI selloff

While most sectors struggled, energy stocks actually climbed nearly 2% thanks to rising oil prices and concerns about Saudi supply.

Meanwhile, tech had a rough day: major indexes for 5G Communication and tech-focused STAR50 Index dropped hard, and big names like Zhongji Innolight lost 5.7%.

HSBC also cut its outlook for Chinese markets through 2026, though value stocks have been holding up better than growth shares lately.