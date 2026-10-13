Chinese tech giants bought over 1 million NVIDIA AI chips
Business
Chinese tech heavyweights like Alibaba and Tencent have bought over one million NVIDIA AI chips this year, showing just how much they still rely on US tech.
Even with big investments in homegrown chipmaking, local production just isn't keeping pace with the massive demand for AI computing.
China's AI chip supply lags demand
Companies like Huawei and Baidu are ramping up China's own AI chip output, but it's not enough.
By 2026, China could need over five million AI chips, while domestic supply might only reach about 3.5 million AI chips, including approximately one million manufactured overseas.
With demand expected to top 10 million next year, NVIDIA remains a crucial stopgap until China's chip industry catches up.