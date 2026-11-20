To keep things in check after the yuan got stronger earlier this week, China's central bank set its daily reference rate at the strongest in more than four years, right as world leaders like Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin gathered for a big summit in Shenzhen.

Paresh Upadhyaya, a strategist at Pioneer Investments, pointed out that these moves show China's trying to manage its currency during market selloffs and ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

It's another reminder of how global politics can shake up your money, even from far away.