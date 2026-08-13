Chipmaker CXMT becomes China's most valuable company

The rise of CXMT over Tencent shows that investors are leaning more toward AI-linked hardware than traditional internet giants.

Gary Tan, a portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, said, "CXMT exceeding Tencent is a message from the market, chips are the new clicks."

He added that "Our sense is that the gap between the two will widen as agentic AI take increasing share of internet flows."