ECB chief Christine Lagarde to step down in February 2027
What's the story
The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced that its president Christine Lagarde will step down nine months ahead of schedule. The ECB made the announcement today, stating that Lagarde will officially leave her post on February 7, 2027. Her term was originally set to end in late October next year.
Future prospects
Potential successor to WEF founder Klaus Schwab
Lagarde has been tipped as a possible successor to Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which holds its annual meeting in Davos each January.
Meanwhile, the ECB's governing council expressed its gratitude for Lagarde's service with a standing ovation during their meeting to set interest rates across the eurozone.
Tenure overview
Tenure and early exit implications
Lagarde took over at the ECB in late 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Since then, she has had to deal with several global economic challenges such as the Ukraine war, Iran conflict, and Donald Trump's trade war.
Her early exit now sparks a race for her successor at a time when the eurozone is grappling with weak growth and high inflation rates.
Succession candidates
Potential candidates to succeed Lagarde
Among the potential candidates to succeed Lagarde as ECB chief are former Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot, Spanish banker Pablo Hernandez de Cos, German central bank chief Joachim Nagel, and Nadia Calvino, who is currently the President of the European Investment Bank.
The next few months will be crucial in determining who will take over this important position in global finance.