Christopher Wood boosts India to 15% in Asia-Pacific ex-Japan portfolio
Christopher Wood, who is global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, just bumped up India's share in his Asia-Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio to 15%.
This is his second tweak in three weeks, as tech stocks globally are feeling the heat from concerns over high prices and heavy AI investments.
To make room for India, he has trimmed his exposure to Taiwan by the same amount.
Wood flags possible AI spending peak
Wood says recent market moves hint that we might be hitting a peak in AI-related spending, even though there is no clear slowdown yet.
Earlier this month, he had already raised India's share from 12% to 14%, cutting back on South Korea and Taiwan.
Despite all the tech stock drama, Wood still sees India as a change in his portfolio allocation right now.