Cisco ramps up India investments despite pending US-India trade deal
Cisco just announced it's ramping up investments in India, even though a trade agreement between India and the United States remains pending.
Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins says there's huge potential for growth and innovation in the country, and Cisco's all-in on expanding manufacturing, exports, and building up digital skills.
Over half Cisco India production exported
Over half of what Cisco makes in India now gets exported, with six product lines made in India.
Robbins pointed out that building advanced tech here means relying on a strong network of local suppliers: one product contains nearly 30,000 components!
Even without a formal trade deal, he says Cisco is determined to succeed in India's tech scene: Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins says, "The opportunity exists independent of that."