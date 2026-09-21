Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser warns advanced AI makes cyberattacks tougher

Fraser also pointed out that while chip shortages used to be the big worry, now it's all about how much energy AI needs.

Anthropic's Dario Amodei says companies need to slow the pace of AI development and outside safety checks for new AI technology.

Meanwhile, Qatar's prime minister says investing in AI is important, but it needs to be done responsibly since security measures are still catching up.

The big takeaway: as AI keeps evolving, making sure it's safe and secure matters more than ever.