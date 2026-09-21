Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser warns advanced AI makes cyberattacks tougher
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is sounding the alarm about advanced artificial intelligence, or AI, making cyberattacks tougher to handle.
Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York, she described a "tsunami of patching" as companies scramble to keep up with smarter threats.
Her warning follows the launch of Anthropic's Mythos model, which has already sparked calls from leaders like then-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for Wall Street leaders to prepare their systems for the more powerful AI models.
Dario Amodei urges slower AI development
Fraser also pointed out that while chip shortages used to be the big worry, now it's all about how much energy AI needs.
Anthropic's Dario Amodei says companies need to slow the pace of AI development and outside safety checks for new AI technology.
Meanwhile, Qatar's prime minister says investing in AI is important, but it needs to be done responsibly since security measures are still catching up.
The big takeaway: as AI keeps evolving, making sure it's safe and secure matters more than ever.