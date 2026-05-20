Citigroup: Strait of Hormuz disruptions could push Brent to $120 Business May 20, 2026

Citigroup is sounding the alarm: if disruptions in the vital Strait of Hormuz continue, Brent crude oil prices might soar to $120 per barrel.

This narrow waterway handles nearly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments, so any trouble here has global ripple effects.

Recent conflicts involving the US Israel, and Iran have already shaken things up. Even though President Trump suggested a quick fix might be possible (which briefly calmed prices), worries about ongoing instability are not going away.